Brahmotsavams : 3-layer security in place at Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore said that all out efforts were being made for providing a pleasant and trouble-free darshan and Vahana sevas for devotees during the ensuing Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala.Addressing media on the eve of Brahmotsavams at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday, the CVSO said TTD is operating a three-layer checking and frisking to ensure the safety and security of devotees from anti-socials and other possible threats.

First check is at the Alipiri checkpoint, later inside Srivari temple and thereafter at Mada streets.

Secondly, TTD has installed 2,200 CC cameras and another 1,500 more are on the anvil in the third phase.

"We are planning to cover even the ghat roads in a phased manner," he said.

He said about 5,000 strong force, including special squads against thefts, law and order and a SPF contingent of 460 are being deployed in addition to the existing TTD vigilance for the Srivari Brahmotsavams. Especially for Garuda Seva, an additional force of 1,256 personnel are being deployed.

He said the focus of the security forces is to reduce congestion and in that direction, vehicles and men will be stopped at Alipiri itself, if the crowds at Tirumala cross the manageable limits.

The ongoing Puratasi month anticipated to bringing massive number of devotees from Tamil Nadu is a challenge for TTD during Brahmotsavams, he said.

He said the Mada streets galleries have aa total capacity of accommodating 1.97 lakh but almost 2.25 lakh could be managed by moving crowds after darshan from East Mada street, so as to allow the devotees waiting (remarshalling) outside and also allowing pilgrims to have vahana seva darshan at the junction points in the North Mada street. Efforts were on to facilitate two to three lakh pilgrims to witness Garuda seva, the most important event of Brahmotsavams.

A chart of Dos and Don'ts is being issued to all security personnel to follow and ensure devotee comforts and convenience.

Special arrangements are made for press, police and employees via Bedi Anjaneya temple through ES-7 and exit through ES-6 gates.

During Brahmotsavams, special routes also have been earmarked for devotees to enter Sarva Darshan queues through VQC-1&2 from Gogarbham dam side to Varahaswamy guest house, Narayanagiri gardens, avoiding the usual crowded Asthanamandaam, Shopping complex and Lepakshi route .

The major hurdles and an eyesore for Tirumala is the menace of stranded chappals scattered all over in heaps, he said, adding that TTD is working out a plan to end the menace..

Secondly, he urged devotees to opt for steel or copper bottles instead of glass bottles in place of plastic bottles which are banned and also come with minimum luggage for convenience.

He said that to provide darshan to a larger number of people, TTD board had cancelled haratis on Garuda Seva day while on other days haratis will continue.

TTD has also engaged 24 swimmers during Chakra Snanam. Tirumala VGO Bali Reddy was also present.