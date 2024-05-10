Congress Disavows Mani Shankar Aiyar's Call For Talks With Pakistan: BJP Criticizes Party's Stance

The Congress party distanced itself on Friday from the remarks made by senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar advocating dialogue with Pakistan in an old interview that resurfaced online, triggering controversy. Disagreeing entirely with Aiyar's past comments, the party emphasized that his views did not reflect the official stance of the party.

According to sources, Aiyar was heard suggesting that India should show respect to Pakistan and engage in dialogue with it. He cautioned that rejecting diplomatic talks with the neighboring country could potentially lead to a nuclear confrontation if provoked by a radical actor. The BJP swiftly criticized the Congress, accusing it of being sympathetic towards Pakistan and the terrorism stemming from its territory.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera countered the BJP's accusations by sharing an old interview clip of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in which he underscored the importance of avoiding conflict with China due to its status as a major economic power.

Khera reiterated the Congress's disavowal of Aiyar's comments, emphasizing the party's unwavering commitment to national interests. He recalled pivotal moments in India's history under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, including the historic breakup of Pakistan and the establishment of Bangladesh in 1971, as well as India's declaration of nuclear capability in 1974.

Addressing the viral remarks, Aiyar clarified that they were made several months ago during the winter season, evident from his attire in the interview. He dismissed the resurfacing of his comments as a tactic by the BJP to divert attention from other issues during the election campaign. Aiyar urged interested parties to refer to his books released last year for a comprehensive understanding of his perspectives.

Aiyar's remarks come in the wake of similar warnings from other political figures, including National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, who recently cautioned about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, highlighting the potential risks of provocation.