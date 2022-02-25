Brain dead youth's organs donated in Krishna district, police sets up a green channel for transportation

A young man working as a volunteer in Machilipatnam of Krishna district had suffered brain dead in a road accident. With the permission of his mother and relatives, the young man donated his organs at the NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri of Guntur district. Going into the details, Koteshwara Rao (27), the second son of Maridu Venkataratnam and Revathi of Machilipatnam's is working as a ward volunteer there.



On the 20th of this month, while going to attend a wedding in Eluru, West Godavari district, he was seriously injured when he was hit from behind by a car at Bhimadolu. He was brought to Mangalagiri NRI Hospital for better treatment. The doctors there said he was brain dead. His mother Revathi came forward to donate his organs as he was not recovering.



Koteshwara Rao gave new life to eight people by donating 6 organs in the body. Forty doctors from NRI Chennai Hospital performed the surgery on Thursday and shifted the organs to the MGM Hospital in Chennai. For this, along with Mangalagiri police, Tadepalli, Krishnalanka, Padamata, Ramavarappadu, Autonagar, Enikepadu, and Gannavaram police have set up heavy security on the highway and set up a green channel on the road from Guntur to Gannavaram.



The three ambulances, which left NRI Hospital reached Gannavaram Airport in 27 minutes. There they were flown to Chennai in 2 planes specially arranged for organs. Koteshwara Rao will donate one of the two kidneys to Ramesh Hospital in Guntur and the other to the patient at Mangalagiri NRI Hospital. Meanwhile, both eyes were donated to an eye hospital.