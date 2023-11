BRAU journalism lecturer bags Abdul Kalam award

SRIKAKULAM: B R Ambedkar University (BRAU) lecturer G Leela Vara Prasad bagged Abdul Kalam Excellence award.

The award was instituted by Tirupati-based Sankalpa Seva Samithi. Leela Vara Prasad is working as lecturer in journalism department at B R Ambedkar University (BRAU) in Srikakulam.

The award was presented by Tirupati MP M Gurumurthy, MLC Sipoy Subramanyam, TTD deputy EO, M.Bhaskar Reddy, Tirupathi municipal corporation revenue officer K L Varma on Saturday at International Delhi Public School in Tirupati.

Leela Vara Prasad wrote different books on north coastal AP culture, backwardness, resources, political situation etc for the last two decades.

On his achievement Uttarandhra Journalists’ Front (UJF) president MRN Varma, BRAU teaching and non-teaching staff and journalists congratulated Leela Vara Prasad.