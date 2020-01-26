Srikakulam: BRAU students predict bleak future for TDP

Srikakulam: Condemning the attitude of TDP leaders on the Uttarandhra development, YSRCP students' wing district president Mentada Swaroop said that former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and party Uttarandhra leaders K Atchannaidu and K Ravikumar have bleak future in the region. Staging agitation in front of B R Ambedkar University (BRAU) campus at Etcherla in Srikakulam on Saturday under the aegis of YSRCP students' wing, Swaroop said the TDP leaders have lost their credibility in Uttarandhra region and described them as traitors of Uttarandhra.



He said the TDP leaders will receive a big jolt from the people soon for objecting decentralisation of governance, development and three capitals in the state. On the occasion, a large number of students conducted a funeral procession for effigies of TDP leaders N Chandrababu Naidu and Atchannaidu, paid last rites and finally burnt the effigies in front of the BRAU campus. The students warned the TDP leaders to ready to face wrath of public across the three districts in the region. Despite the TDP leaders received big jolt in 2019 elections, he said they did not realised the public wrath against them.

TDP leaders were defeated in general election due to their harassment of public and exploiting natural resources like sand, they lamented. They also objected to TDP leaders conducting press conferences by sitting along with accused persons in murder cases and stated that it shows their commitment to development of poor people and to provide good governance. The TDP leaders misused police system during their rule but now the same leaders alleging the YSRCP doing the same, he said. The students came out from their hostels and classes by violating university officials and particularly VC K Ramji's oral orders.