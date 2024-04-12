Live
- ‘War 2’ update: NTR-Hrithik set to mesmerise audience in a high-octane dance number!
- Superstar Mahesh Babu unveils Kartikeya’s next film ‘Baje Vaayu Vegam’
- Salman Khan Announces New Movie "Sikandar" for Next Eid
- IPL 2024: 'He is surely in a different league right now', Zaheer hails Bumrah
- Darivit murder case: Calcutta HC asks top Bengal bureaucrats & cop to appear in court
- WhatsApp testing Meta AI chatbot in India, other markets
- Fahadh Fazil’s Aavesham Takes Theatres by Storm with Positive Buzz, OTT Rights Secured by Amazon Prime Video
- Jana Sena-BJP leaders meet Chandrababu to discuss on combined manifesto and poll campaign
- Mafia Atiq Ahmed's benami property unearthed, four booked
- Pics: Mahesh Babu Shares Glimpse of European Vacation with Family
Just In
Breaking News: Avanthi Engineering College Bus Vandalized near Baiyavaram Anakapalli District
Highlights
The bus rammed into the vehicles going on the National Highway, a bus hit three bikes, a car and Van.More than Ten People were injured, Two are in...
The bus rammed into the vehicles going on the National Highway, a bus hit three bikes, a car and Van.
More than Ten People were injured, Two are in serious condition local police shifted casualities to near hospital.
