Brinda Karat calls for united fight to protect Adivasis

Visakhapatnam: The BJP government is aiming to evict tribals from the forest lands in the country, alleged national vice-president of the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch Brinda Karat.

She called on tribals to come forward for another independence struggle to protect adivasi rights.

Participating as a chief guest at a seminar on 'GO No.3 Reservation - Tribal Rights' at the Alluri Sitarama Raju Science Centre in Visakhapatnam, she described the tribal struggles that took place during the British rule in southern, northern and central India.

Describing about 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' Brinda Karat mentioned that Amrit is providing to corporate sectors and poison to the tribals.

Pointing out at the inflation in the country, she stated that the Atmanirbhar Bharat slogan also benefited private players. The BJP government was selling public sector companies to private managements in the garb of National Monetisation Pipeline, she added.

Delegates from 15 states attended the National Executive Committee meetings of the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch held on Saturday and Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

During the programme, a book 'Let's fight for land, forest, jobs' 'Let's Move for Self-Governance' was unveiled.

Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch national chairman M Baburao, AP Tribal Association state working president B Thoudanna, vice president Dr V Thirupathi Rao and Alluri Science Centre chairman Ch Narasinga Rao were present.