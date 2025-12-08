Two-day Global Summit lines up slew of events

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit will feature an extensive lineup of panel discussions, with 27 sessions scheduled over the two-day event on December 8 and 9. According to officials, the summit will cover a broad spectrum of themes, including Transition into 2047 – Powering Telangana’s Future, green mobility, zero-emission technologies, aerospace, defence, IT, AI, and women entrepreneurship.

Day 2 – December 9, 2025

Sessions begin at 10 am.

10 am to 11.30 am

•Hall 1: Genome Valley and Beyond – Accelerating Innovation in Life Sciences

•Hall 2: Telangana’s Olympic Quest

•Hall 3: Experience Telangana – Heritage, Culture & Future-Ready Tourism

•Hall 4: Towards a USD 3 Trillion Economy – Leveraging Capital & Productivity

11.45 am to 1.15 pm

•Hall 1: Investing in Inclusion – Prospects in Affordable Housing

•Hall 2: Musi Rejuvenation & Blue-Green Infrastructure in Hyderabad

•Hall 3: Connected Telangana – Integrated Transport & Urban–Rural Connectivity

•Hall 4: Startups for a USD 3 Trillion Economy – Telangana 2047

2.15 pm to 3.45 pm

•Hall 1: Bharat Future City – A Magnet for USD 3 Trillion Telangana

•Hall 2: Building Telangana’s Entrepreneurship Ecosystem – Ease of Doing Business 2.0

•Hall 3: Global Capability Centres in Telangana – From Scale to Impact

•Hall 4: Innovative PPPs – Harnessing Private Capital for Public Goods

4 pm to 5.30 pm

•Hall 1: The Creative Century – India’s Soft Power & the Future of Entertainment

•Hall 2: Inclusive Prosperity – Expanding Opportunity for All

•Hall 3: Capital Growth – Investment Pathways, Financial Hub Strategy & High-Impact Sectors

Hall 4: Stand By

•At 6 pm, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the Vision Document: Telangana Rising 2047. This will be followed by a Drone Show at 7 pm, and Dinner/Cultural Performances from 7.30 pm onwards.

Day 1 – December 8, 2025

1 pm to 2.30 pm

Inaugural Plenary

3 pm to 4 pm

•Hall 1: The Just Transition into 2047: Powering Telangana’s Future

•Hall 2: Green Mobility 2047 – Zero Emission Vehicles

•Hall 3: Tech Telangana 2047 – AI, Semiconductors & Frontier Technologies

•Hall 4: Telangana as a Global Education Hub

4.15 pm to 5.15 pm

•Hall 1: Telangana Flying High – The Rise of Aerospace & Defence

•Hall 2: Talent Mobility (TOMCOM & MEA)

•Hall 3: Accessible, Affordable & Equitable Healthcare for All

Hall 4:

•4.10 pm to 4.50 pm: South Korea–Telangana: Bolstering Trade & Strategic Partnerships

•4.50 pm to 5.30 pm: Australia–Telangana

5.40 pm to 6.30 pm

•Hall 1: Telangana Partnering with ASEAN Tigers

•Hall 2: Gig Economy – Rise of Fluid Careers

•Hall 3: The RARE Strategy – Increasing Farmers’ Income Through Value Chains

Hall 4:

•5.30 pm to 6.15 pm: Canada–Telangana: Bolstering Trade & Partnerships

•6.15 pm to 7.15 pm: Fostering Women Entrepreneurship