Two-day Global Summit lines up slew of events
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit will feature an extensive lineup of panel discussions, with 27 sessions scheduled over the two-day event on December 8 and 9. According to officials, the summit will cover a broad spectrum of themes, including Transition into 2047 – Powering Telangana’s Future, green mobility, zero-emission technologies, aerospace, defence, IT, AI, and women entrepreneurship.
Day 2 – December 9, 2025
Sessions begin at 10 am.
10 am to 11.30 am
•Hall 1: Genome Valley and Beyond – Accelerating Innovation in Life Sciences
•Hall 2: Telangana’s Olympic Quest
•Hall 3: Experience Telangana – Heritage, Culture & Future-Ready Tourism
•Hall 4: Towards a USD 3 Trillion Economy – Leveraging Capital & Productivity
11.45 am to 1.15 pm
•Hall 1: Investing in Inclusion – Prospects in Affordable Housing
•Hall 2: Musi Rejuvenation & Blue-Green Infrastructure in Hyderabad
•Hall 3: Connected Telangana – Integrated Transport & Urban–Rural Connectivity
•Hall 4: Startups for a USD 3 Trillion Economy – Telangana 2047
2.15 pm to 3.45 pm
•Hall 1: Bharat Future City – A Magnet for USD 3 Trillion Telangana
•Hall 2: Building Telangana’s Entrepreneurship Ecosystem – Ease of Doing Business 2.0
•Hall 3: Global Capability Centres in Telangana – From Scale to Impact
•Hall 4: Innovative PPPs – Harnessing Private Capital for Public Goods
4 pm to 5.30 pm
•Hall 1: The Creative Century – India’s Soft Power & the Future of Entertainment
•Hall 2: Inclusive Prosperity – Expanding Opportunity for All
•Hall 3: Capital Growth – Investment Pathways, Financial Hub Strategy & High-Impact Sectors
Hall 4: Stand By
•At 6 pm, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the Vision Document: Telangana Rising 2047. This will be followed by a Drone Show at 7 pm, and Dinner/Cultural Performances from 7.30 pm onwards.
Day 1 – December 8, 2025
1 pm to 2.30 pm
Inaugural Plenary
3 pm to 4 pm
•Hall 1: The Just Transition into 2047: Powering Telangana’s Future
•Hall 2: Green Mobility 2047 – Zero Emission Vehicles
•Hall 3: Tech Telangana 2047 – AI, Semiconductors & Frontier Technologies
•Hall 4: Telangana as a Global Education Hub
4.15 pm to 5.15 pm
•Hall 1: Telangana Flying High – The Rise of Aerospace & Defence
•Hall 2: Talent Mobility (TOMCOM & MEA)
•Hall 3: Accessible, Affordable & Equitable Healthcare for All
Hall 4:
•4.10 pm to 4.50 pm: South Korea–Telangana: Bolstering Trade & Strategic Partnerships
•4.50 pm to 5.30 pm: Australia–Telangana
5.40 pm to 6.30 pm
•Hall 1: Telangana Partnering with ASEAN Tigers
•Hall 2: Gig Economy – Rise of Fluid Careers
•Hall 3: The RARE Strategy – Increasing Farmers’ Income Through Value Chains
Hall 4:
•5.30 pm to 6.15 pm: Canada–Telangana: Bolstering Trade & Partnerships
•6.15 pm to 7.15 pm: Fostering Women Entrepreneurship