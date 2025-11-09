Live
Bringing private temples under endowments on the cards: Anam
In the wake of Kasibugga stampede tragedy that claimed nine lives, the endowments minister says placing all privately managed temples under endowments dept oversight would enhance crowd control, safety and Agama Sastra-compliant development
Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that the state government is considering bringing all temples currently under private management under the supervision of the endowments department to prevent incidents like the recent stampede at Kasibugga village in Srikakulam district, which claimed nine lives.
The minister, along with Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna, laid the foundation stone for various developmental works worth Rs 5.3 crore at the Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kondabitragunta village of Bogole mandal on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Ramanarayana Reddy said that following the Kasibugga tragedy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and proposed to bring all privately managed temples under the observation of the endowments department. The move, he said, is aimed at ensuring better management, crowd control, and safety during major religious events.
He added that such an initiative would help prevent stampedes and other untoward incidents by enabling the deployment of sufficient staff and police personnel during important occasions. The minister further said that while constructing private temples, the endowments Department would provide guidance and suggestions as per Agama Sastra principles.
Stating that the Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple holds historical significance similar Dwaraka Tirumala, he assured that the government would ensure the temple’s all-round development by sanctioning necessary funds. Local leaders and temple committee members were also present at the event.