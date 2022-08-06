  • Menu
Brochure of national conference on rare earth metals released

SVU Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Registrar Prof O Md Hussain, Prof M Srinivasulu Reddy, Prof V Rajagopal Reddy, Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, Prof Padmavathi and others releasing the national conference brochure at SVU in Tirupati on Friday
SVU Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Registrar Prof O Md Hussain, Prof M Srinivasulu Reddy, Prof V Rajagopal Reddy, Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, Prof Padmavathi and others releasing the national conference brochure at SVU in Tirupati on Friday

Tirupati: Departments of Physics and Chemistry at Sri Venkateswara University in association with Rare Earths Association of India (REAI), Mumbai will be conducting national conference on 'Science, technology and applications of rare earth metals' (STAR-2022) on September 22-23.

About 200 delegates including eminent scientists, industrialists, young staff and researchers are expected to attend the event.

SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy released the brochure of the conference on Friday in the presence of the Registrar Prof O Md Hussain, College of Sciences Principal Prof M Sreenivasulu Reddy and Dean, Research and Development Prof S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao.

Conference conveners Prof V Rajagopal Reddy, Prof V Padmavathi and the organizing secretaries Prof B Deva Prasad Raju and Dr T Madhusudhana Reddy were present.

