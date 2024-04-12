BS Maqbool flays Naidu for dual stance on volunteers

BS Maqbool, YSR Congress MLA candidate, criticized Chandrababu Naidu's dual attitude towards the volunteer system in an election campaign. Maqbool highlighted Naidu's previous accusations against volunteers, calling them derogatory names and accusing them of various misdeeds. However, Naidu has now taken a U-turn and promised to increase the salary of volunteers if he comes to power.

Maqbool questioned Naidu's sudden change in stance, pointing out that the volunteer system, initiated by CM Jaganmohan Reddy, has been praised nationally for its effectiveness during the Covid-19 pandemic. He accused Naidu of hypocrisy and urged voters to consider the welfare schemes provided by the state government.

During the campaign in several villages, Maqbool also criticized Naidu's ally Pawan Kalyan for making derogatory comments about volunteers. He promised to expose the dual attitude of Naidu and his alliance members and ensure the YSR Congress party's victory in the upcoming elections.

The campaign was attended by several YSR Congress leaders and activists, including Pula Srinivasa Reddy, Battala Hariprasad, and DK Babu. Local leaders and supporters also participated in the event.