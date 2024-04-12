Live
- 11-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl Tortured By Mother To Hide Stepfather's Rape Of Daughter
- Final Verdict in Venkatayapalem head tonsure Case to be Announced today
- New Delhi: SC grants stay on NBW issued against cleric Tauqeer
- YSRCP MLA diverting Sathya Sai project water to his fields: Palle
- YS Sharmila to campaign in Kadapa district today
- 15 suffer electric shock during chariot festival
- Allegations Against Delhi Chief Secretary Lead To FIR In Uttarakhand
- Tirupati: Tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule
- Kasturba Gandhi’s 155th birth anniv observed
- New Delhi: Rigid SBI refuses to disclose details under RTI
Just In
BS Maqbool flays Naidu for dual stance on volunteers
BS Maqbool, YSR Congress MLA candidate, criticized Chandrababu Naidu's dual attitude towards the volunteer system in an election campaign. Maqbool...
BS Maqbool, YSR Congress MLA candidate, criticized Chandrababu Naidu's dual attitude towards the volunteer system in an election campaign. Maqbool highlighted Naidu's previous accusations against volunteers, calling them derogatory names and accusing them of various misdeeds. However, Naidu has now taken a U-turn and promised to increase the salary of volunteers if he comes to power.
Maqbool questioned Naidu's sudden change in stance, pointing out that the volunteer system, initiated by CM Jaganmohan Reddy, has been praised nationally for its effectiveness during the Covid-19 pandemic. He accused Naidu of hypocrisy and urged voters to consider the welfare schemes provided by the state government.
During the campaign in several villages, Maqbool also criticized Naidu's ally Pawan Kalyan for making derogatory comments about volunteers. He promised to expose the dual attitude of Naidu and his alliance members and ensure the YSR Congress party's victory in the upcoming elections.
The campaign was attended by several YSR Congress leaders and activists, including Pula Srinivasa Reddy, Battala Hariprasad, and DK Babu. Local leaders and supporters also participated in the event.