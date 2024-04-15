BS Maqbool Receives Warm Welcome in Villages as Election Campaign Intensifies

In the villages of Lakka Samudram, Batrepalli, and Kurli, BS Maqbool, the YSR Congress party MLA candidate for Kadiri, is being welcomed with open arms as he continues his election campaign. Villagers adorned him with garlands of flowers and tokens of affection as he walked through the villages, spreading his message of progress and development.

During the campaign, Maqbool emphasized the importance of supporting the YSR Congress Party, detailing how only their leadership can uplift the lives of the poor and marginalized. He credited Chief Minister Jagananna for the party's popularity and urged voters to continue supporting the party in the upcoming elections.

Maqbool also warned against the tactics of opposition parties who he accused of spreading lies and misinformation to deceive the public. He reassured the villagers that the YSR Congress Party is committed to serving the people and improving their quality of life.

The election campaign was attended by various party leaders, including Pula Srinivasa Reddy and Attar Bhasha, who expressed their support for Maqbool and the YSR Congress Party. Villagers, activists, and fans all joined in the rally to show their solidarity and commitment to bringing about a positive change in their constituency.