Budameru flood ravage a result of YSRCP govt’s negligence: Ramanaidu

Vijayawada: Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for totally neglecting the irrigation sector and failing to plug the three breaches of Budameru which has resulted in inundation of several areas of Vijayawada city following heavy rainfall.



Speaking to mediapersons at the NTR district Collectorate on Monday, the Minister recalled that earlier the TDP government completed works of Budameru to facilitate flow of 35,000 cusecs. But the YSRCP government totally neglected the maintenance works and now the outflow has reduced to 15,000 cusecs. He described the breach to Budameru at Santinagar as a failure of YSRCP government.

Ramanaidu said that the State government has been initiating steps to plug the breaches of Budameru. He said the seepage at Krishna river bund near Mantena Asram was rectified upv to 75 per cent. He said Prakasam barrage 69th gate counter weight got damaged as four boats crashed into the gate. Repair works will be carried out as per the suggestions of irrigation expert Kannaiah Naidu.

The Minister said due to the effective administration of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the State government has been able to minimise the loss due to heavy rainfall and floods. He condemned false campaign of the YSRCP on the present flood situation.