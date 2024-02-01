Budda Venkanna holds rally in Vijayawada, offers prayers at Indrakeeladri seeking MLA ticket

Buddha Venkanna, a TDP leader, expressed his hopes for either the Vijayawada West MLA ticket or the Anakapalli MP seat in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. In order to bolster his chances, he organized a grand rally on Thursday and offered a special pooja to the Goddess Kamadhenu at the Indrakiladri temple.

Venkanna stated that he has been working diligently for the TDP and appealed to party chief Chandrababu Naidu to recognize his services. He professed his admiration for both Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, despite the TDP and Jana Sena being in an alliance. Venkanna also criticized the opposition YCP for their alleged over criticism.

He emphasised the importance of giving preference to those who have been loyal party members since the beginning, rather than those who have recently joined for the sake of securing a ticket. He said that the decision on seat allotment lies with Naidu, and Venkanna urged him to consider his dedication and sacrifices while making that decision. He warned that those who resort to blackmailing tactics would face consequences.