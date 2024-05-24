Buddha Venkanna seeks to hand over responsibilities of the TDP to Lokesh in AP

TDP leader Buddha Venkanna expressed the party's desire to hand over the responsibilities of theparty in Andhra Pradesh state to Nara Lokesh. Venkanna confidently stated that the alliance woulf win 130 seats in the upcoming elections.

Venkanna highlighted the efforts of Chandrababu, Lokesh, Bhuvaneshwari, and Brahmani in working for the party in different directions. Venkanna emphasized that Chandrababu's entire family has dedicated themselves to the TDP over the past five years, with thousands of activists and supporters standing by them. He also mentioned that the date for Chandrababu's oath-taking ceremony as Chief Minister will soon be finalized.



Additionally, Venkanna praised Atchennaidu for his work as AP TDP president and called for Lokesh to be appointed as the new president on the day of Chandrababu's swearing-in. He clarified that his demand is not for personal gain, but for the benefit of the party.



Venkanna claimed himself to a loyal follower of Chandrababu, comparing their relationship to that of Rama and Anjaneya. He also commended Lokesh for the success of his recent padayatra, which has garnered admiration from thousands of people.

