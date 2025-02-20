Budget – 2025 is revolutionary: Union Minister Chandra Sekhar

Tirupati : The Union Budget recently introduced in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a special budget as it covers the empowerment of farmers, women and youth and relieve tax burden on middle class people, opined Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar.

While speaking at a meeting held here on Wednesday to highlight the salient features of the Union Budget -2025, the Minister said the Budget proposed to empower eight crore farmers and also those engaged in fisheries and dairy by providing loans at cheapest interest rate of 4% interest.

Earmarking 100 agricultural districts to develop them on machine mode covering education, health and road development also, the Budget gave impetus to the development of these districts.

He said that allocation of funds to boost up model irrigation techniques, high yielding varieties of seeds, linking market facility with crops proposed under the 100 agricultural districts, titled ‘Krishi Yojana’ will be a boon to farmers. Terming the budget as revolutionary one, the Union Minister said that enhancing income tax limit to Rs 12 lakh brought cheers to thousands of middleclass people, including salaried and also small businesspeople.

BJP senior leader and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy said the meeting was part of the NDA efforts to explain the merits of the Union Budget – 2025, which gave priority to infrastructure development, airports, rail link and road network in a big way. He criticised that the previous YSRCP government had failed to utilise the Jal Jeevan Mission under which Rs 14 crore were allotted by the Centre and 20,000 works including State government contribution of Rs 6,000 crore, proposed to boost up irrigation, but Rs 12,000 crores remain unutilised.

BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas, former MP Varaprasad, Muni Subramanyam, Ponaganti Bhaskar, Varaprasad, Dr Sridhar and others were present.