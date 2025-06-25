Building rules relaxed to boost urban growth: Narayana

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana announced that the state Cabinet approved new liberalised building regulations to boost construction and urban growth. Speaking to media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister explained that under the new regulations, G+1 houses on 50 sq metre plots can obtain building permission for a nominal fee of Rs 1. Balconies of 1.5m width are permitted for buildings above 2.3m in height.

CCTV cameras are now mandatory in all buildings, including group houses, commercial complexes, hotels, and government buildings. Industrial plots require 12m-wide roads for red-category industries and 9 metre for non-red categories. Internal roads must be 2 m wide for plots up to 100 sq.m. and 3.6m for larger plots.

Setback rules have been relaxed: Plots up to 100 sq.m. require no all-round setback, only 1-3 m front setback; 100-500 sq.m. plots need 0.75-2m setbacks; and plots of 500-2,500 sq.m. or larger require 3-5.5m front setbacks. Cellar parking is permitted for plots above 300 sq.m., and security posts are allowed. Buildings over 45m are permitted if flanked by two 18m-wide roads. Parking regulations have also been liberalised to accommodate builders and residents, with relaxed setbacks for small plots to align with Vastu principles.