Burglar held, gold ornaments worth Rs 27L recovered
Tirupati: Sri kalahasti police arrested Meeduri Sunil (29), a resident of Nellore city, who was wanted in nine house-breaking cases and recovered from him Rs 27-lakh stolen gold ornaments and 3 motorcycles. The cases were registered following thefts in various places including Srikalahasti, Naidupeta, Renigunta, Guduru, Thottambedu and B N Kandriga.
Following the series of cases of house-breaking during nights, Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju set up special teams attached to the police stations where the cases were registered. After a detailed investigation using high-end technology, the police zeroed in on Sunil. Special teams of Srikalahasti police who were searching for Sunil, a proclaimed offender found behind the nine house breaking cases, went to Nellore where he was arrested at his house in Venkateswara Puram of Nellore district.
SP Harshavardhan Raju urged the people to be more cautious about thieves who are breaking open locked houses and looting during nights. The SP sought the people to inform the police whenever they go out on tours, pilgrimage and out of town for any other purposes.The police after receiving the letter will fix the LHMS (Locked House Monitoring System) cameras which will alert the police in case of any burglar entering the houses after breaking open the locks. The blue coat team will immediately reach the house after receiving the alarm to catch the thieves. Srikalahasti I town CI Gopi, SI Ramanjaneyulu, Hemadri, Shankaraiah, Bharath, Babu Balakrishna, Gangadhar and Chatarji were present.