Business models changing fast, says Coal India MD

Vijayawada: Chairman and MD of Coal India PM Prasad stated that business models are fast changing challenging companies to adapt to new business models.

He was the chief guest at the valedictory of the AP Chambers Business Expo which concluded on the third day on Sunday.

AP Chambers has a vital role to play for facilitation of adoption of ne w business models.

About 150 exhibitors representing sectors such as infrastructure, food processing, real estate and construction, automobiles, tourism and hospitality, handicrafts and others participated in the Business Expo. Companies from across the country also participated. The Expo witnessed more than 20,000 footfalls.

On the final day of the Business Expo, AP Chambers on Sunday organised a session on Real Estate and Construction. AVR Chowdary, Founder and Chairman of GNC Global Consortium, chaired the session. YV Ramana Rao, president of CREDAI AP, Y Venkatesh, CEO of KMV Spaces and others participated in the panel discussion.

Later, the Chambers conducted a session on Renewable Energy. B Phani Chandra, CEO of Eshaan Energy chaired the panel discussion. D Venkateswarlu, State Head (Business Development), Tata Power Solar, Prashanth Nimmana, CEO of Sinduni Projects, P Koti Rao, MD of Tirumala Hydel Power, Koduru Srinivas, Consultant Technical of NREDCAP and others took part in the panel discussion.

Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar visited the Business Expo and appreciated AP Chambers for organising the Business Expo on a large scale. He presented awards to the best exhibitors and handed over certificates to college students who participated as volunteers in the Business Expo.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhakara Rao and general secretary B Raja Sekhar thanked all the sponsors and exhibitors who participated in the Business Expo.