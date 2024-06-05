Butchaiah Chowdary registers hat-trick

Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Desam Party Politburo member and former minister Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary has achieved a rare record with his long political reign. He has set a record as the only leader who has contested in every election since the establishment of the Telugu Desam Party in 1982. Since 1983, he has contested ten elections as MLA from TDP. He won seven elections and lost three.

When Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao founded the Telugu Desam Party in 1982, Butchaiah Chowdary joined the party and contested the same election from Rajahmundry, and won. He also contested and won the 1985 elections.

In the current 2024 elections, he registered a hat-trick victory from the Rajahmundry Rural constituency.