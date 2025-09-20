Cabinet clears Amaravati SPV, municipal law amendments

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly complex here on Friday, approved a series of bills and policy decisions covering Amaravati development, municipal reforms and land use. The meeting discussed 13 agenda items.

The Cabinet decided to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the execution of large infrastructure and other projects in Amaravati. It also cleared a proposal to withdraw an earlier land acquisition notification for 343 acres in the capital region.

On municipal reforms, the Cabinet approved a plan to impose penalties on unauthorised constructions, except those under urban local bodies, urban development authority, APCRDA and the capital area. It also decided to amend laws to abolish the Nala Tax.

A draft bill to rename YSR Tadigadapa municipality as Tadigadapa municipality was approved with amendments. The Cabinet further cleared three additional dates for the preparation of voters’ lists under the Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, the AP Municipalities Act, 1965 and the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Land allocation for small enterprises and conversion of certain parcels from agriculture to non-agriculture use under the Panchayat Raj Department also received approval. In addition, the Cabinet endorsed amendments to the Andhra Pradesh GST Bill, 2025, and several other bills for introduction in the ongoing Assembly session.