Cabinet may deliberate on VSP row today

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Tuesday. The pre-budget session cabinet meeting gained importance as it is likely to discuss several issues, including the budget-related issues and performance of the government during the present panchayat elections.

The State Cabinet is also likely to discuss the present burning issues of Centre's move to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant and move a resolution during the budget session of the Assembly.

It may be noted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent visit to Visakhapatnam stated that if necessary the Assembly will pass a resolution in protest against the privatisation of the steel plant and send it to the Central government.

On the other hand the performance of the ruling party is also likely to come up for discussion as the YSR Congress party claiming majority of panchayats and wards in the State.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy claimed that the YSR Congress supported candidates won in 10,536 panchayats registering 80.51 per cent and the TDP supported candidates won in 2,100 registering 16.05 per cent.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Minister Peddireddy on Monday for the panchayat poll outcome in support of the ruling party.

The State government seems to be in favour of conducting MPTC and ZPTC elections after completion of legal hurdles. However, the State Cabinet cannot take any policy decisions at present as the model code of conduct is in existence during the present municipal elections.