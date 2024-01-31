Cabinet meet today: Jagan may board a ‘free bus’

Vijayawada: Keeping the ensuing elections in view, the state government is mulling to come with slew of announcements at the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

As the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena parties had already announced certain schemes like free bus travel for women and Rs 1500 allowance for women under Aadabidda Nidhi, the state government is also considering certain announcements in order to attract the farmers, employees and youth in particular.

For farmers, it is likely to announce loan waiver scheme and for women it is also likely to announce free bus travel which it proposes to implement ahead of the elections. The government already asked the RTC officials to submit necessary feasible reports on the scheme.

The Cabinet will also give its nod for sanctioning of interim relief to government employees before implementation of PRC. Whether it will announce the percentage of interim relief or will it be just an announcement of decision to give interim relief remains to be seen.

Recently, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana announced that they would come with mega DSC notification. The Cabinet may also ratify this decision. These issues could be part of the vote on account budget which the government proposes to introduce during the first week of February and may be incorporated in the election manifesto. The other issues that may come up for discussion include Jagananna housing scheme.