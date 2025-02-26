Cabinet secy speaks to CS’ on ease of doing business

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Cabinet secretary Dr T V Somanathan on Tuesday discussed with the chief secretaries and several secretaries to provide adequate support to the deregulation cell to reduce the compli-ance burden. He addressed the chief secretaries through a video conference from Delhi on Tuesday on ease of doing business.

It may be recalled that in the last national conference of chief secretaries held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister on December 13-15, it was decided to set up a deregula-tion cell under the leadership of a secretary-level coordinating officer in the Cabinet Secretar-iat to assist the states in reforming and simplifying the rules and procedures related to ease of doing business.

The Cabinet secretary said that the Central government has also constituted a special task force committee comprising the secretaries will visit the states from March and when they visit it has been suggested to the CSs to organise an interdepartmental meeting.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand said that the State government is actively implementing the Re-duction of Compliance Burden (RCB) or Regulatory Compliance Burden (MRCB) programme as part of the ease of doing business policy.

He explained that the state has so far reduced 632 compliances in more than 60 regulations.

Efforts have been made to regain momentum under the Compliance Burden Reduction Pro-gramme in the state for the past year.

The government has also constituted an Empowered Committee (EC) headed by the chief secretary to monitor the implementation of this pro-gramme. The Empowered Committee will also review the compliance reduction proposals submitted by various departments and issue appropriate orders.

The CS explained that AP is giving priority to the ease of doing business (Business Reforms Ac-tion Plan, RCB, MRCB) programme with the aim of becoming the most attractive investment destination. Since the beginning of 2025, more than 60 burdensome compliances have been reduced in seven departments. In addition, the CS said that efforts are being made to identify and reduce more burdensome regulations to further streamline the business environment. The CS di-rected the respective departments to ensure that the remaining compliances are attended by the first week of March.

Special chief secretaries Anantharam, B Rajasekhar, Vani Prasad, principal secretaries Mukesh Kumar Meena, Shashi Bhushan Kumar, S Suresh Kumar, secretaries Dr N Yuvraj, MM Nayak, Saurav Gaur and other officials participated in the video conference.