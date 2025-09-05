Cabinet sub-committee vows to crack down on drug networks

Undavalli: The Cabinet sub-committee on ganja and drug control, led by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed officials to dismantle the financial networks of drug trafficking and take a firm stand against offenders.

During a meeting the residence of minister Nara Lokesh, attended by other members, EAGLE Team and other high-ranking officials, the committee reviewed measures already taken to control ganja cultivation and drug trafficking in the state. Members questioned officials on the reported decrease in ganja cultivation area and instructed them to coordinate with neighbouring states to curb cultivation and transport across borders.

The committee recommended using satellite imagery and drone footage, analyzed with AI, to monitor ganja cultivation in hilly areas. To raise public awareness, they ordered the establishment of ‘EAGLE Clubs’ in all educational institutions to hold monthly awareness programs on the harmful effects of drug use. Officials were also instructed to expedite charge sheets in drug cases to ensure that offenders are quickly convicted.

The committee also called for a strategic approach to gather intelligence. They advised identifying drug use areas as “hotspots” and collecting valuable information from the public.

The sub-committee expressed concern that innocent tribal communities are being used to cultivate ganja. They instructed the ITDAs (Integrated Tribal Development Agencies) and the Tribal Welfare Department to launch awareness campaigns to educate these communities about the risks.

To improve real-time monitoring, members of the committee ordered the creation of a dashboard via RTGS (Real-Time Governance Society) that will integrate ground-level data, case progress, intelligence reports, and analysis of satellite and drone images. They also urged officials to study best practices from other states in their efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Furthermore, the committee directed the Health Department to develop an action plan and a monitoring system for de-addiction centers to provide better care for those struggling with addiction.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, alongside ministers Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, Satyakumar Yadav, and Gummidi Sandhyarani. Also present were DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, EAGLE IG Ake Ravikrishna, and other senior officials.