Cadres are the foundation of party: AICC election observer

Kurnool : Stating that cadres are the foundation to the party, AICC election observer V Shankar called upon the aspirants not to dishearten, assuring that party would certainly render justice. He spoke at a general body meeting convened with the party leaders and cadres here at Kurnool Congress party office on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shankar said that after State bifurcation, several aspirants have shifted their loyalties to other parties, but actual workers and wellwishers have adhered to the Congress and relentlessly working to strengthen the party.

He said those, who didn’t get tickets, should join hands to support the candidate, who got the ticket and ensure party victory. He said following AICC orders, every candidate should meet party cadres and activists and hold constituency-level meetings with them without fail. Everyone should work for the party.



He told the candidates to give some responsibilities to the party cadres and activists so that they would show some interest to work for the party. ‘Insufficient booth level committees have been noticed in the constituencies. Satisfactory results could be achieved with the active participation of the booth level agents.’ He said the high command has appointed an election to every parliament constituency and they are likely to come in a week 's span.



Shankar gave a call to all to strive for the victory of the candidates at State level so as to form Congress government at the Centre and to make Rahul Gandhi as the PM.

