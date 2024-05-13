Ganga Saptami 2024: Date, Rituals, Puja Timings, and Significance

The river Ganga holds a sacred place in Hindu mythology, revered for its purifying properties and divine significance. Ganga Saptami, celebrated annually, marks a special occasion when devotees honour Goddess Ganga, believed to descend to Earth to bless her followers. Falling on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaisakha, this day is filled with rituals and prayers dedicated to the goddess.

Date and Puja Timings:

As per the Drik Panchang, Ganga Saptami in 2024 is scheduled for May 14.

Rituals:



Devotees commence the day with an early morning dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga River, symbolizing purification and spiritual cleansing. Following this, they light oil lamps, allowing them to float along the river's surface as offerings to Goddess Ganga. Offerings of garlands and sweets are made to honour the goddess, while in the evening, a special aarti ceremony is conducted to seek her blessings. A significant ritual, known as Deep Daan, involves offering lamps to the goddess during the evening hours. Additionally, acts of charity such as donating food, water, and clothing to the less fortunate are encouraged. Devotees often engage in chanting sacred mantras like the Panchakshari Mantra and Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra while seated along the riverbanks, further deepening their spiritual connection.

Significance:

The Ganga River holds immense significance in Hindu culture, believed to possess the power to absolve sins and grant spiritual purity to those who bathe in its waters. The observance of Ganga Saptami is an expression of devotion and gratitude towards Goddess Ganga, with devotees seeking her blessings for a positive and enlightened life. Special pujas and rituals are organized in prominent Ganga-centric locations such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Triveni Sangam. Additionally, Ganga Saptami is also celebrated under the name Jahnu Saptami, further emphasizing the river's sacredness and importance in Hindu mythology.

