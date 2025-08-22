Call for nationwide ban on online betting apps

Anantapur: AP Student JAC district president Amar Yadav has urged both the Central and State governments to impose a complete ban on online betting applications and other illegal gaming platforms.

Addressing a press conference at JAC office on Thursday, Yadav said that several betting companies, including Bet365, Dafabet, Betway, Sky, Casino, Deltin Royal, Megapari, and 1xBet, are luring students and youth with attractive offers.

“These platforms promote cricket betting, roulette, poker, and other online gambling games.

By offering schemes such as ‘invest Rs 100 and win up to Rs 2,000,’ they are pushing young people into addiction,” he explained. He cautioned that many youngsters, drawn by the promise of easy money, are becoming habitual gamblers. As debts mount and repayment becomes impossible, several have fallen into despair, even leading to suicides. “Betting apps are destroying lives. The government must act urgently to save students and youth from this menace,” Yadav demanded.

He emphasized that betting not only ruins individual lives but also destabilizes families and society at large. He called for strict regulatory measures, immediate blocking of such platforms, and awareness campaigns to educate the youth about the dangers of online gambling.

JAC members Parthu, Ramana, Naga, and Premananda were present.