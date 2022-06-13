Call for research to reduce cost of agricultural production

Guntur: AP State Agriculture Mission vice-president MVS Nagi Reddy urged agriculture scientists to do research in agriculture to reduce cost of production and make

cultivation viable.

He addressed a meeting held on Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University premises at Lam on the occasion of university Foundation Day here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, Nagi Reddy said to reduce the cost of production in agriculture, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging mechanisation in agriculture and distributed tractors, harvesters, and other agriculture equipment on subsidy to the farmers. He recalled that the government has taken steps to get better price to agriculture produce and Rythu Bharosa Kendras were set up to render all kinds of services to the farmers at one place. He said the government has taken steps to sanction loans to farmers through banks at a lesser rate of interest. He urged the farmers to avail the facility provided by the government.

Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said BPT 5204, MTU 7209, Swarna MTU 1010 (Cotton Dora Sannalu), 1001 Vijetha, MTU 1121 SLR, 34449 varieties were being cultivated in the one third of paddy cultivating area in the country. He said, BPT 5204 variety was developed by Prof MV Reddy, MTU 7209 variety was developed by Dr C Ramachandra Rao. They have given awards on their names in the 52nd and 53rd convocation. He recalled that they have set up AP Sensors and Smart Applications Research Centre.

Indian Institute of Plant Management director Prof Rakesh Mohan Joshi said that India achieved self-sufficiency in food grains production and added that developed countries like USA are seeking to import food grains from India. He said India is importing soya bean oil, palmolein and almond.

Later, they presented awards to the innovative farmers.

AP government special secretary KVV Satyanarayana, Dr YSR

Horticulture University vice-chancellor Dr T Janakiram were among those present.