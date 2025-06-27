Call to build drug-free society

Puttaparthi: On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a walkathon rally was held in Puttaparthi on Thursday under the aegis of the district administration.

District Collector TS Chetan emphasized the importance of building a drug-free Sri Sathya Sai district and urged youth to distinguish between right and wrong and to stay away from drugs menace. He called on students and youth to remain alert and not fall prey to bad habits or peer pressure.

He highlighted the devastating effects of drug addiction on families and individuals, pointing out that many young lives are being ruined, and families are facing financial and emotional breakdowns. So far, the government has been taking stringent steps to control drug abuse for the past year. He urged students, parents, and the public to stay informed and report any drug-related activity in villages, mandals, or towns to the toll-free number 1972, assuring that all information will be kept confidential.

He informed that the government has also set up an Eagle Task Force to monitor and crack down on drug-related activities continuously.

District SP V Ratna reiterated the importance of staying away from drugs and warned youth not to destroy their families by falling into addiction. She encouraged the public to report any information related to drug use, sale, or transport via the toll-free number 1972 and highlighted the role of the Eagle Task Force in monitoring these cases vigilantly.

Puttaparthi MLA Pallle Sindhura Reddy stressed the importance of making the right choices and steering clear of dangerous substances. “Today’s children are tomorrow’s responsible citizens of India,” she said, urging them to stay away from drugs from this very day.