Call to defeat BJP in next elections

Guntur: CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu stressed the need to defeat the BJP government at the Centre in the coming general elections, which has been implementing anti-people policies. For this purpose, 26 political parties formed an alliance, he recalled.

Raghavulu addressed a meeting held on ‘Policies of the Central and State governments - Political scenario’ at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Friday. Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately responded to Chandrayaan-3’s success, he wondered, ‘Why he did not respond to violence in Manipur?’.

Due to the policies of the BJP government at the Centre, secularism is facing a threat in the country. He alleged that the BJP government is trying to change the Constitution. The BJP government is trying to create communal violence, he added.

The CPM leader criticised that the YSRCP government in the State is in favour of the BJP government at the Centre and that is why the Enforcement Directorate is not conducting the raids in the State. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is responsible for the State sans a capital. MLC KS Lakshamana Rao, and CPM State secretariat member Ch Babu Rao were present.