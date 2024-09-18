Live
Just In
Call to keep national highways beautiful
Chinna Avutapalli (Vijayawada): Regional Officer of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) RK Singh said that a sapling plantation programme has been undertaken to beautify the national highways along with preserving the ecological balance.
Addressing a tree plantation programme organised by NHAI on Chinna Avutapalli-Gollapudi Bypass Road being constructed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) here on Tuesday, he said that plants reduce noise, dust, and toxic gases released from vehicles. He expressed concern that noise pollution and air pollution are increasing day by day as the number of vehicles is rising. He said that they are growing plants along all their national highways to reduce noise and air pollution and make the journey comfortable for motorists.
NHAI Vijayawada Project Director V Sridhar Reddy said that if we protect the environment by growing plants, it is like serving the country
The officials of the NHAI and the MEIL and staff, local schools and college students took oath on saving plants.
NHAI plantation wing in-charge K Suryanarayana, DGMs Neeraja Gupta, KVD Rajani, Krishnamurthy, managers VV Lakshmi, K Latha and MEIL officials MVVS Murali Krishna, Ramanaji Durga, VAP Chandrasekhar, M Sivaprasad Reddy were also present.