Call to raise children without gender discrimination

Vijayawada: A spart of the Women’s Safety Week celebrations, an awareness rally was conducted from Satyanarayanapuram Signal to Sivaji Café here to promote women’s safety and empowerment.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, AP Mahila Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja, NTR District Collector Lakshmisha, IG Rajakumari, Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu, DCP Saritha, and Eagle SP Nagesh Babu, along with several other officials participated.

Participants in the rally raised slogans highlighting the importance of women’s safety and creating a secure environment for women in society. On the occasion, the Home Minister released the brochure of the ‘Shakti Team’, an initiative aimed at strengthening protection mechanisms for women.

Addressing the gathering, Home Minister Anitha stated that the NDA government is giving top priority to women’s safety. She appreciated the establishment of the Women and Child Safety Wing and revealed that crimes against women in the state have decreased by 4.4 percent.

She emphasised that if a woman in a household is healthy and empowered, the entire family becomes strong and progressive. “Women’s safety is the foundation of societal safety, and women’s development is the true measure of a nation’s progress,” she said.

The Minister called upon parents to raise children equally, without discrimination between boys and girls. She stressed that not only girls but also boys should be groomed to become responsible individuals.

Every girl should be respected as a mother or sister, and respect for women must begin at home, she said.