Call to speed up energy efficiency initiatives in key sectors

Vijayawada: AP Genco managing director S Nagalakshmi directed officials to speed up energy efficiency and conservation efforts in the state. She reviewed progress with (AP State Energy Conservation Mission) APSECM officials, emphasising energy efficiency as key to the state’s energy transition strategy.

Nagalakshmi instructed officials to focus on buildings, industry, municipalities, agriculture, and transport sectors, aligning initiatives with the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan and Energy Conservation and Efficiency Policy 2023–28.

She stressed strict compliance with the Energy Conservation Building Code and promoting ECBC-compliant construction in government and private buildings. Capacity-building programmes for engineers, architects, and local officials were also advised.

The CEO reviewed the Perform, Achieve and Trade scheme, targeting energy-intensive industries, and directed APSECM to engage with industrial clusters for efficient technologies and carbon credit trading.

Nagalakshmi highlighted pilot projects, energy audits, and tech adoption in the MSME sector, directing officials to support MSMEs in upgrading to energy-efficient equipment. She called for promoting star-rated appliances under the Standards & Labelling programme and reviewed progress in agricultural and municipal demand side management initiatives.

Nagalakshmi commended the APSECM team, affirming Andhra Pradesh’s lead in energy efficiency and sustainable growth.