Campus recruitments held at PVKK Degree College

Anantapur: About 80 out of the total 150 students, who attended campus recruitment conducted at PVKK Degree and PG College on Friday. Sutherland & Alldigi Company has conducted this recruitment for the posts of technical support, process associate and candidates were selected through aptitude test and group discussion round.
The selected students have to work in Bengaluru and Chennai.
College Chairman Palle Krishnakishore, Director Palle Sindhura Reddy, secretary Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, Principal Dr B Raghavendra Prasad and Dr Munikrishna Reddy congratulated the students.
Stating that their college has provided infrastructure facilities like spacious classrooms, experienced teachers, e-classrooms, computer laboratories, and a library, which are not available anywhere else, the college chairman told students to take advantage of these opportunities.
Dr A Suresh Babu, Dr Y Narendra Reddy, Placement Officer Baba Fakhruddin AO Vannuruppa, BBA HOD Kiran Kumar, B Com HOD Vijay Kumar, faculty members and others participated.