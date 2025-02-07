Live
Canara Bank’s training institute inaugurated
Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has inaugurated the building of Canara Bank’s Rural Self-Employment Training Institute on Thursday. The new building was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, beside Dhirda Training Center in B Tandrapadu in Kurnool.
The Collector interacted with youth undergoing training and inspected state-of-the-art equipment used for training.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that youth should develop their skills and excel in self-employment. He said that courses are available for those, who have completed 10th class and degree to excel in reading and writing as well as self-employment.
Canara Bank General Manager Panduranga Mithan said that his bank will help trained people to excel in self-employment by providing appropriate loan facilities.
Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, Canara Bank Regional Manager Sushanth Kumar, Training Institute Director Pushpakumar, LDM Ramachandra Rao, DRDA PD Nagashivali were present.