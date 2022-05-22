Cancellation of Kuppam canal a political revenge: TDP

Chittoor: Though 70 per cent of works pertaining to HNSS Kuppam Branch canal were completed during TDP regime, it is unfortunate that YSRCP bigwigs of Chittoor district have exercised their power for canceling HNSS Kuppam Branch canal on the grounds of political enmity with TDP, according to TDP secretary V Surendra Kumar.

The irate voters of Kuppam would teach a befitting lesson for Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next general elections, he stated. Speaking to mediamen here on Saturday, he recalled that Chandrababu Naidu has introduced several pilot projects in Kuppam Assembly constituency for its overall development in all fronts.

"To resolve the chronic drinking water problem in Madanapalli, Thamballapalli, Punganur, Palamaner and Kuppam mandals, then Chief Minister Naidu has made historical efforts for diverting the water from HNSS to the western parts of the district. While the project was at the edge of completion, TDP lost power.

YSRCP government has obviously decided to cancel this project on political vendetta alone," he stated. He assured that TDP would resume the works of HNSS Kuppam Branch canal works once it voted to power in the next elections.