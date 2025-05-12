Candlelight rally held honouring martyr Naik

Devanakonda: In a heartfelt tribute, the people of Devanakonda along with ex-servicemen and local youth conducted a solemn candlelight rally to honor the sacrifice of soldier Murali Naik, who was martyred during recent cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir.

Organised under the leadership of the CPI and various youth associations, the rally commenced from Chaduvula Ramayya Bhavan and concluded at Nalugu Sthambalu (Four Pillars Junction) in Pattikonda, as participants prayed for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with his family.

Former soldiers Ram Anjaneyulu, Kannappa, and Narasimhulu, speaking at the gathering, strongly condemned Pakistan’s continuous provocations. They warned that if Pakistan fails to cease its aggressive actions, it would face serious consequences. They demanded that both the central and state governments provide necessary support and relief to Murali Naik’s bereaved family.

Retired ZPHS Headmaster Uchirappa and former Sarpanch Uchirappa recalled that Murali Naik, a native of Thalli Tanda village in Gorantla Mandal of Penukonda constituency, Anantapur district, had laid down his life defending the nation. They emphasized that his sacrifice would remain immortal in history.

The speakers also condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where Pakistani militants targeted Hindu pilgrims. In response, the Indian Army executed Operation Sindhoora, conducting precision strikes on terrorist camps inside Pakistan, targeting only terror infrastructure without harming civilians.

Expressing concern, the ex-servicemen criticized the Pakistani government for conducting funerals for slain terrorists, indicating continued state support for terrorism. They highlighted that many nations globally are standing in support of India due to Pakistan’s role in nurturing terrorism.

They further condemned the Pakistani military’s use of drones and bombings across Indian territory as an attempt to escalate conflict and warned that if provocations continue, Pakistan will face severe repercussions.

The gathering called upon Indian citizens to stand united beyond political affiliations and support the armed forces who safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and peace.

ASI Srinivasulu, Chandrasekhar, Pradeep, Ramakrishna; NDA coalition leaders Malakanna, Ravi Kumar, Murali; villagers Madhubabu, Vijay, Ravindra, Veeresh Reddy; and FRUP School Correspondent Raghunath, and others participated in the programme.