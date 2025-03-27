Canoes at Tirumala’s Papavinasanam spark outrage

Tirupati: The unexpected arrival of canoes at the sacred Papavinasanam reservoir in Tirumala has triggered a political and religious storm, with critics questioning whether the sanctity of the temple town is being compromised under the guise of security operations. What began as an inspection by the Forest Department has now snowballed into a major controversy, with concerns mounting over procedural lapses, a lack of inter-departmental coordination, and fears of potential commercial exploitation of Tirumala’s water bodies.

The issue came to light after forest officials transported the canoes via the second ghat road and conducted an inspection at Papavinasanam Dam, a crucial water source for the region. The department maintains that the exercise was part of a security audit aimed at identifying potential threats and illegal activities. However, as it appeared clear that the TTD administration was not informed before carrying out such a key exercise, the real motive behind the whole operation has fuelled intense speculation.

Political leaders and devotees have expressed strong opposition, questioning whether this could be a precursor to introducing boating activities in Tirumala. The presence of boats in a religiously significant water body has been met with outrage, with many seeing it as an attempt to dilute the temple town’s spiritual character. Adding to the concerns is the glaring lack of coordination between key stakeholders, including the TTD vigilance wing, local police, and forest officials, which has deepened doubts over the transparency of the operation.

Amid mounting criticism, District Forest Officer (DFO) P Vivek sought to dispel fears late on Tuesday, stating that the boats were used solely for inspection purposes as part of security audit within Sri Venkateswara National Park and the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve. He emphasised that they had been removed and denied any plans to introduce permanent boating facilities.

However, this clarification has done little to ease tensions. Former TTD chairman and YSRCP spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy plunged into the controversy condemning the incident strongly. He called it an affront to Tirumala’s sanctity. He dismissed the claim that it was a mere security exercise and demanded accountability from TTD’s executive Officer and additional EO.

Karunakar Reddy has even felt that torurism department was behind this exercise and asked the names of forest officials who took part in the operation and on whose behest it was carried out. He also accused the NDA government of attempting to turn Tirumala into a tourism hub and questioned the silence of Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan on the matter.

Beyond the political rhetoric, the controversy has exposed glaring security lapses. Reports indicate that the canoes passed through the Alipiri checkpoint — under TTD’s jurisdiction — without being flagged. The fact that TTD vigilance officials were seemingly unaware of their entry has raised serious questions about security oversight in the temple town.

“This is not just about a few boats; it is about the larger issue of Tirumala’s sanctity and security, If unauthorised activities can take place in a restricted area without TTD’s knowledge, it raises serious concerns about who is really in control,” Karunakar asserted.