Capital Row: MLA Rama Krishna Reddy arrested for holding Protests in support to three capitals

Police have arrested YSRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy who held a rally at Penumaka village of Tadepalli Mandal in Guntur district in support of decentralization of the capital. Ramakrishna Reddy has decided to hold the rally from Penumaka village to CM camp office in Tadepally. However, police prevented him from the rally and taken him into custody.

On the other hand, the farmers protest against the proposal of three capitals have reached the 27th day. Farmers performing dharma at Mandadam and Tulluru while relay fasting continues in Velagapudi and Krishnayapalem.





Farmers and women from different villages are worshipping in Uddandarayunipalem, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for capital. The police have requested the protesters not to hold rallies as section 144 of the capital is in force.



However, farmers are making arrangements to protest at private places. On the other hand, in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and East Godavari districts, the political parties and other sections of society are raising their concerns against the capital shifting.