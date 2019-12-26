Capital War: BJP President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana to go for strike on Friday morning

BJP Andhra Pradesh state President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana has decided to stage a Deeksha in Amaravati at the place where Prime minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of capital in Amaravati. The BJP leader will begin his strike at 8.30 in the morning along with BJP cadre.

Earlier, Kanna criticised the government for rooting three capitals to the state. He termed it is a foolish act and alleged that there has been insider trading by YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam. On the other hand, the farmers are also protesting in Amaravati. The BJP state supremo has said that it is not farmers issue but the state's problem.

On the other hand, Intelligence police have also reported to the government that there would be an unwanted situation with farmers protests. There are reports of farmers trying to get on the roads with a single spike. Against this backdrop, it seems that the Cabinet meeting may be better organized elsewhere.

As usual, the Intelligence Police have made it clear that there are security concerns if the Cabinet meeting is conducted in the Secretariat itself. Hence it is suggested that cabinet meeting be held at CM Jagan camp office, Tadepalli instead of Secretariat in Velgapudi.