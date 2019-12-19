Capital War: Farmers file petition in High Court on Amaravati

In the wake of CM Jagan's announcement of mooting three capitals in Andhra Pradesh with Amaravati as legislation capital, Visakhapatnam as executive captive and Kurnool as Judicial capital has evoked a massive protest in Amaravati. The farmers have come on roads and demanding Amaravati to be made single capital.

In this backdrop, the farmers gave bandh call on Thursday. The farmers who gave the lands under land pooling for the construction of capital are furious at government's idea of floating three capitals As the band turns out to turmoil, the police have deployed in large number and invoked section 144 and 34 in the 29 villages of Amaravati.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the High Court against AP capital Amaravati. A farmer named Rama Rao has filed a petition in the Court seeking to direct the state government and the CRDA to continue the development as planned in Amaravati. The petitioner had demanded that the GN Rao Committee should be cancelled. The High Court is due to take up the matter today.