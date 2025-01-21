Capturing untold stories of a million women!

Bharadwaj Dayala intends to capture million portraits travelling across the world, documenting their contributions, struggles and triumphs. The global project aims to highlight the achievements of women

Visakhapatnam: How about celebrating the diversity of a million women and their achievements this 'International Women’s Day' (IWD)?

Visakhapatnam-based photographer Bharadwaj Dayala decided to do just that. As a part of the IWD celebrations, the renowned photographer is embarking on ‘the Million Amazing Women’ project, capturing por-traits of women belonging to diverse cultures and backgrounds, celebrat-ing their individuality and journey towards empowerment.

The global project which is scheduled to commence from March 8 on the ‘International Women’s Day’ aims at not just capturing captivating por-traits of a million women but also connecting them with people across the world, facilitating a new exposure to them through documenting their success stories digitally. “I wanted to do something worthwhile for society. What more could it be than recognising the efforts of women, bringing them to the limelight and providing a global platform for them to realise their aspirations? It is certainly going to be a visual treat and serve as effective archives for future generations,” the photographer shares with Hans India. Born and raised in Visakhapatnam, Bharadwaj Dayala is a passionate ad-vocate for social causes and loves adventures. Back in 2006, he em-barked upon a world tour and became the first Indian to ride solo across five continents, covering over 47,000-km.

Two decades later, Bharadwaj Dayala decided to embark upon another challenging endeavour. “Even as it is going to be interesting to document the lives of women belonging to various communities across the globe, capturing a million portraits is going to be an enormous task as it de-mands consistent efforts and dedication,” the 55-year-old reasons.

From a daily wage worker to a farmer, a homemaker to top executives and local leaders, the million portraits that Bharadwaj Dayala intends to capture will be carried out travelling across the world. “The journey ahead is going to be long and time-consuming but the portraits that I plan to capture will include amazing women from all walks of life,” the photographer emphasises, adding that it would take a decade for him to accomplish his mission.

Documenting their contributions, struggles, and triumphs, the global pro-ject will highlight the achievements of women across the globe through the photographer’s lens.

In a step to recognise the women's achievements, their success stories will be featured on the Million Amazing Women website along with other social media platforms.

Apart from capturing portraits, the photographer says that his endeavour focuses on driving a meaningful change, helping women gain recogni-tion, extending support by connecting them with right platforms and supporters, fostering collaborations. “Apparently, Million Amazing Wom-en is a mission to preserve a million beautiful faces and narrate their un-told stories. Each portrait will capture the courage, resilience and beauty of a woman,” he elaborates.

As part of the endeavour, Bharadwaj Dayala says that awards will be pre-sented to the most inspiring women.