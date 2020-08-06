Car catches fires in Chittoor while going to temple, no casualities reported

In a shocking incident, a car suddenly caught fire in Chittoor district in Thursday morning while traveling on a National Highway 6 near Vajjireddipalli in Puthalpattu mandal in Chittoor district. Going into details, Rajesh, who works as a cooking master at KNR Constructions had bought a second hand car and started his journey to Kanipakam to offer prayers and worship.

A moment later, the car, which was traveling on the road suddenly caught fire. The driver who immediately alerted stopped the car and everyone got out. Firefighters who received information plunged into the scene and extinguished the blaze making fires come to control.

However, no casualities reported in the accident and everyone breathed a sigh of relief. The cause of the fire in the car is yet to be known. While taking the hard-earned car to worship, Rajesh who was concerned over it weeped as it was burnt in the fire. The Police who have reached the spot said that the engine may have caught fire due to absence of coolant liquid.

Generally, these incidents happens when there is a fuel leak or overheating of engine amid lack of coolant liquid in the radiator. On the other hand, poor maintenance of the car also possible reason for the car catching fire.



