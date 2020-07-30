Car washes away in flood water in Anantapur, no casualties reported

Anantapur:

rains in Anantapur district, the ponds and rivers are overflowing with rainwater. The excess water has overflown near a pond at Rajapuram village in Guthi mandal, which caused the problems to vehicular traffic. In the meanwhile, a car which tried to cross the pond while it was flowing fast and washed away by a stream of water. The locals who reached the spot after knowing the matter rescued the two youths who were in the car.

The incident happened while two youth Rakesh and Rafi of Kadapa, were on their way to Bellary. Everyone breathed in a sigh of relief as the young men has come out safely from the accident. Recently, a car was washed away in a pond near Gadwal as well where a woman trapped in it and died. And now the similar accident took place in Anantapur district again.

On the other hand, Amaravati Meteorological Department on Tuesday has forecasted heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh. The meteorological center has issued a statement on the weather conditions in the state for the next three days. It revealed that the thundershowers and slight showers are likely over the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam while slight to moderate rains are likely in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh. It is also revealed that there could be heavy rains in Rayalaseema as well.