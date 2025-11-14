Carbonatik to sign Rs. 31,500 cr MoU with AP today

Visakhapatnam: Carbonatik LLC, a renowned US-based conglomerate in aviation, energy, infrastructure, maritime, mining, and technology, is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government at the CII Partnership Summit 2025, marking a major investment of Rs 31,500 crore (approximately US $3.75 billion). The agreement will be formalized in Visakhapatnam, witnessed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and top Carbonatik executives, including President Brendan T. Fitzpatrick.

This landmark partnership will infuse capital across three vital sectors: Inland waterways, aviation and maritime infrastructure. An amount of Rs 5,300 crore will be allocated for developing integrated inland waterways, facilitating cargo and passenger transit between industrial hubs and major ports and introducing an urban water metro for Amaravati and Vijayawada to promote affordable, eco-friendly urban transport.

The company is proposing to invest Rs 7,100 crore for the country’s largest aviation MRO cluster at Kurnool airport, featuring facilities for aircraft maintenance, a cargo terminal, flight training, and the manufacturing of light aircraft and drones, plus simulators in Amaravati.

Lastly, Rs 19,100 crore will be invested in building a greenfield port on Andhra Pradesh’s east coast, equipped with 5G connectivity, a yacht yard, and bonded warehouse to boost maritime logistics.

Together, these projects will create over 30,700 jobs and position Andhra Pradesh as a leading hub in logistics, aviation, and maritime innovation.