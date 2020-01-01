Carry on fight shouting 'Jai Andhra', Pawan Kalyan tells farmers

Amaravati: Supporting the farmers and people agitating against the proposal of three capitals' proposal, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said bad days had started for the YSRCP government as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had been playing with the lives of the farmers in the Amaravati capital city.

He spoke at various villages including Krushnayapalem, Mandadam, Thullur where farmer who gave lands to capital have been agitating for the last two weeks.

The Jana Sena president said that the Chief Minister had been inflaming regional passions in the name of three capitals. "Jagan pleaded with women and men to give one chance. But now he has been doing injustice to people," he said.

He suggested that Amaravati farmers to raise slogans of Jai Andhra and Jai Jai Andhra, instead Jai Amaravati alone as the issue is related to the entire state. He explained that the Amaravati is not the capital of only 29 villages where farmers donated lands, but also five crore people of the state.

Taking a dig at Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said Amaravati farmers were not the people who spent 16 months in jail. "They have not indulged in transactions of suitcase companies. They have been leading a dignified life and they don't have caste or religion," the Jana Sena supremo added.

Further, Pawan Kalyan said that at the time of adopting Amaravati as capital, the YSRCP president had also accepted it along with others. He added that it was not fair to shift the capital from Amaravati, after winning 151 seats, which amounts to breach of trust.

He warned the YSRCP leaders to restrain from provocative comments. The people gave mandate to the party not to divide people on regional and religious basis, he said.

Pawan 's tour in villages was marked by high drama for the most part of the day. After being stopped by police in the name of Chief Minister's convoy passing through the villages, the defiant Jana Sena leader walked for 8 kilometre through agriculture fields accompanied by hundreds of people.

The police department deployed thousands of police personnel in all the 29 villages ahead of his. When he was coming from Yarrabalem and Krishnayapalem villages to Mandadam, the police stopped him between Krishnayapalem and Mandadam villages.

His vehicles were prevented from moving ahead. All the party cadre and farmers too were forced to halt there. At this juncture, Pawan Kalyan jumped the artificial iron fence put up by the police. He walked to Mandadam village, where the farmers were staging protests against the government.