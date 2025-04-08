Carry out research with novel & innovative ideas

Amaravati: Prof Pramod K Varshney from Syracuse University, New York, delivering the 21st edition of its University Distinguished Lecture on ‘Six Blind Men of Indostan: Theory and Application of Distributed Inference’ hosted by SRM-AP elaborated on the use of sensors to collect data and its application in the areas of Security, Surveillance, Disease Detection, Military services and so on.

During the lecture Prof Varshney used the analogy of the blind men that described the elephant as various things. He stated that sensors are like blind men, their field of view is limited; the collective data inferred is then used to make decisions where the doctor tries to figure out the disease, the military commander on the action to take and so on.

Prof Varshney also elaborated on how humans are also like sensors, sensors that work on biases. He stated that his research got him to experiment in diverse areas. He encouraged students to look for novel and innovative ideas to work on because “Major breakthroughs are realised when your approach is multidisciplinary.”

