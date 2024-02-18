Case booked against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, asks to appear before court on March 25

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has received a major setback as a criminal case has been filed against him in Guntur. District JudgeSarath Babu has issued notices requiring Pawan to appear before the court.

The case stems from allegations made by volunteers in Andhra Pradesh, claiming that Pawan made derogatory remarks against them and tarnished the government's image. As a result, the police have filed a case under IPC sections 499 and 500, as directed by the court.

The fourth additional judge, Sarath Babu, has specified in the recent notice that Pawan must present himself in the Guntur court on March 25. Pawan's controversial comments were reportedly made during the Varaahi yatra event in Eluru on July 3rd.