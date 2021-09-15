Cases against YS Jagan to mislead public from welfare schemes, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Raghurama Krishna Raju had filed cases to mislead the public from welfare regime of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also said that the courts should not accept such malicious cases. He recalled that the Supreme Court directions that thr Public Interest Litigations should be misused.



Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was outraged that the Yellow Media had put up absurd debates on the cases in the courts. He said justice prevailed. Sajjala also appealed to the courts to focus on such malpractices.

Earlier, The CBI court has refused to revoke the bail of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI court also denied to cancel the bail to YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy. It is learned that Narasapuram MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju has filed a petition seeking revocation of the bail of CM Jagan and YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy on charges of influencing witnesses in the case.